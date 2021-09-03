Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.17 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $5,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,388,000 after acquiring an additional 230,777 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 21.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 37.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 171.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 101,516 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

