Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $729.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $661.04 and its 200 day moving average is $604.56. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.44 and a fifty-two week high of $731.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

