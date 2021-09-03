Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $328,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $386.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.14. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $389.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.44.

In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

