Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.80 million-$486.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.86 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.070-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. 173,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.77.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,572 shares of company stock worth $203,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.