Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protara Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.69. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

