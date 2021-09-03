Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bank7 worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSVN remained flat at $$22.16 on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market cap of $200.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.13. Bank7 Corp. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $24.23.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

