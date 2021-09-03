Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $30.67 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.34.

HLUYY opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

