Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

BNED stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $514.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.67. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $8,375,811.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $998,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock worth $9,563,421. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 184,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

