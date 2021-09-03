Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Update

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Russell M. Gifford bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $30,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $69,072 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,235. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.