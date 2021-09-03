Barrett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 255,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

