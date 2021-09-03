Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $604,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in CSX by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 291,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,989,453. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

