Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,258,000 after acquiring an additional 65,858 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $202.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,499. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $202.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.18 and its 200 day moving average is $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

