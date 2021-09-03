Barrett Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.89. 1,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average is $92.92. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.