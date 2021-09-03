Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE BX traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $128.96. The company had a trading volume of 95,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average is $91.89.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.