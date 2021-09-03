Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

