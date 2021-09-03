Barrett Asset Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

PBD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.97. 138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $41.26.

