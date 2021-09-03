Bbva USA Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RRC opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

