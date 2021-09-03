Bbva USA Makes New $784,000 Investment in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

AIMC stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

