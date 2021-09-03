Bbva USA Makes New $854,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $874.43 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $875.79. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 229.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $822.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $748.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,757 shares of company stock valued at $27,768,337. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

