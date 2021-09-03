Bbva USA Makes New $941,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.18.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.59.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

