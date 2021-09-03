Bbva USA Purchases New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

