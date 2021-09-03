Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 17,245 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.