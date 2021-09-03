Bbva USA Takes Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $96,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

