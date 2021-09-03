BCJ Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 137,019 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 421,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 554,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 107,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,591. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

