BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $176,000 Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,216 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.65. 7,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.