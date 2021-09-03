BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,436 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 968,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after purchasing an additional 997,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,559,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,947,000 after purchasing an additional 680,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222,082 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

