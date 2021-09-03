BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First American Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,190,000 after purchasing an additional 110,194 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 75,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 54,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.10. 860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.49.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

FAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

