BCJ Capital Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $259.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $248.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.38 and its 200-day moving average is $215.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

