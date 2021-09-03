BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank cut shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.44.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $272.35 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

