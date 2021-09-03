Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDRFY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

