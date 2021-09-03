Belt Trading Up 83.4% Over Last Week (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00131539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00155093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.81 or 0.07842495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,789.82 or 0.99667067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.48 or 0.00809679 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

