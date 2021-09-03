Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $123,385.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002930 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00123503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.07 or 0.00790547 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 11,895,468 coins and its circulating supply is 5,903,128 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.