Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Position in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Get Peritus High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $32.34. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. Peritus High Yield ETF has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $32.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.