Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $481,000 Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 685,874 shares of company stock valued at $167,732,740. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.29. 252,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,610,611. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 232.68, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

