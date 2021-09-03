Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $210,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.31. 1,206,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,116,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

