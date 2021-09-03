Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.65. The company had a trading volume of 573,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,837. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.41. The company has a market capitalization of $439.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

