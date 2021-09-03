Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after purchasing an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.90. 43,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,113. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

