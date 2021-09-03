Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 115 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,790. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.