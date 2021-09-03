Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Gap Down to $66.36

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.36, but opened at $64.32. Bentley Systems shares last traded at $67.26, with a volume of 603 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $161,985,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.