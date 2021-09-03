Berenberg Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €19.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIC has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.25 ($20.29).

ETR DIC opened at €15.78 ($18.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 12 month high of €16.84 ($19.81).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

