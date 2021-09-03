Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,968 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $190,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 119.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 201.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 367.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 90,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $396.38. The stock had a trading volume of 305,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $399.17.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

