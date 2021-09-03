Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 173,533 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 173,533 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Fortinet worth $136,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 44.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $318.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $321.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

