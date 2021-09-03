Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223,261 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.11% of A. O. Smith worth $127,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 526,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,367,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,092,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,459. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

