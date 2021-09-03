Bessemer Group Inc. Has $192.20 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $192,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $460.97. 1,452,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,847. The company has a market cap of $203.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $461.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $428.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.46.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

