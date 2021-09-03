Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,179 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $121,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592,319 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,393,000 after buying an additional 555,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,434,000 after buying an additional 266,525 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 686,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,763,000 after buying an additional 64,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 329,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter.

EMB stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 213,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,305. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average is $111.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

