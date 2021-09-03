Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,647,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 67,592 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $148,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 126,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 103,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $6,378,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 225,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,365,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $956,254. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

