Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,622 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $294,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,219,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $297.17. The company had a trading volume of 96,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,634. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.25 and a 200 day moving average of $281.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

