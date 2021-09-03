Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Citigroup worth $239,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.50. 13,494,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,658,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

