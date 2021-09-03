Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of ASML worth $211,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $19.11 on Thursday, hitting $861.28. 745,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,476. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $862.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $753.45 and its 200 day moving average is $669.88. The company has a market capitalization of $361.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

