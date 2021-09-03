BEST (NYSE:BEST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Shares of BEST stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. BEST has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $527.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that BEST will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the first quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BEST by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 623,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BEST by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BEST by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

